Romania’s Parliament votes quarterly dividends law

by Romania Insider
Companies in Romania will soon be able to distribute quarterly dividends to their shareholders during the financial year, the Chamber of Deputies has decided, local Profit.ro reported.

The law only needs to be signed by president Klaus Iohannis and be published in the Official Gazette before it comes into force.

This change will allow shareholders quicker access to their companies’ profits.

Companies in Romania currently pay dividends only after the end of the financial year, after having their financial statements finalized and audited. The change will allow companies to distribute dividends from their quarterly profits, during the financial year. This will also help the state get dividends from its companies quicker.

Romania Insider
