Bucharest City Hall allots close to EUR 100 mln to Panduri Hospital modernization

Prof. Dr. Theodor Burghele Clinical Hospital will be modernized after the Bucharest City Hall approved a RON 465 million (close to EUR 100 million) project to upgrade and expand the unit, Hotnews.ro reported.

The medical unit is also known as Panduri Hospital. It is one of the best-know urology hospitals in the country and also has departments in other medical specialties.

The project entails the adding of new levels, including an emergency department. It is to be completed within three years. The investment in the modernization project will be made from the budget of the Bucharest City Hall, through the Bucharest Administration of Hospitals and Medical Services, Mediafax reported.

(Photo: Pixabay)

