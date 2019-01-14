Palace in downtown Arad put up for sale

The Andrenyi Palace in downtown Arad, one of the biggest cities in Western Romania, has been put up for sale by local auction house Artmark Historical Estate at a starting price of EUR 2.5 million.

The palace, which was built between 1880 and 1890 by a family of wealthy merchants from Ghioroc and named after them, is estimated at EUR 2.8 – 3 million. The auction house says it could be turned into a hotel.

In 1936, the baron Andrenyi founded a ferrous products store in Arad, called The Golden Horse Comb. In 1948, the palace became the Pioneers’ Palace while in 1990 it was turned into the Children’s Palace.

The façade was built in a Romanesque style with Baroque elements. The U-shaped building has stucco ornaments, and the elongated sides surround a garden. The doors and windows are made of noble wood while the interior stairs are made of marble. The palace has 37 rooms. More details are available here.

Irina Marica

(photo source: Artmarkhistoricalestate.ro)