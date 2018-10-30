Logistics developer signs three new tenants at Bucharest logistics park

P3, one of the biggest logistics developers and investors in Romania, has signed lease contracts with local companies Agricover, Banafruit Distribution and Interbrands for a total area of over 11,000 sqm at P3 Bucharest park.

Agribusiness group Agricover has leased a 4,500 sqm warehouse for storing seeds and pesticides for agricultural production.

Another new client at the park is Bananafruit Distribution, a company which imports, exports and distributes fresh fruits and vegetables all over the world. Bananafruit Distribution has leased 3,000 sqm.

Interbrands, one of the leading consumer goods distribution and marketing companies in Romania, was one of the first customers to take space at the park over 10 years ago. It has now signed a lease extension on a 3,500 sqm storage area, which will be used to store and handle pharmaceuticals through its corporate affiliate Europharm Distribution. As a result, Interbrands now occupies a total of 20,000 sqm at P3 Bucharest park.

