(P) Urban Talks: Let’s shape the future of cities together!

The second edition of Urban Talks, part of a series of events created by UrbanizeHub out of the simple need of connecting people who want to shape the future of cities, will take place during Cluj Innovation Days 2018 on May 24-25th, at the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Cluj-Napoca (USAMV).

Urban Talks have the purpose of starting a conversation about the challenges cities are facing in the near future and the opportunities we need to identify in order to make our cities friendlier – both to people and to nature. The event aims to connect innovators, leaders, changemakers and dreamers who share the same values and dream of a better world.

Urban Talks joined Cluj Innovation Days 2018 because Cluj-Napoca is a city that has been praised for its recent actions of investing in technology and making the community stronger by encouraging participation and thorough an intense calendar of cultural events.

The event will be split into two main themes: Future Cities, Sustainability & Education.

Each theme will feature five speakers with varied backgrounds who will talk about their ideas and projects for improving the cities of today and envisioning the cities of tomorrow. Among the special guests, we name Vitor Pereira from Portugal (Co-founder & Director at ZOOM Smart Cities), Saskia Beer from the Netherlands (Founder of Amsterdam Smart City) and Cornelia Dinca (Founder of Sustainable Amsterdam).

See all the speakers, get tickets and details on the Urban Talks website.

Urban Talks participants will have the opportunity to connect with people and organizations who are implementing innovative concepts, to meet potential employers or create partnerships with like-minded individuals.

UrbanizeHub is a collaborative platform, a smart innovation lab, a global hub for smart communities, an aggregator of ideas, opinions, projects and news about future cities and smart, innovative urban development. The UrbanizeHub community is made up of experts who offer solutions for the cities of the future, as well as responsible, ambitious people who want to get involved in shaping the cities of the future.

(p) – this article is an advertorial.