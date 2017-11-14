(P) Special offers for the participants attending NRCC Night of the SMEs, the most interactive event for SMEs!

Netherlands Romanian Chamber of Commerce – NRCC organizes on November 20, in Bucharest, the 3rd edition of its dedicated event for Small & Medium Enterprises.

Launched successfully in 2015 in Bucharest, NRCC NIGHT OF THE SMEs is aimed to the decision makers of SMEs using the set-up of a Gala Dinner, where the focus is on Knowledge Exchange channeled in various Key-Topics, Interaction and Networking.

The event, gathering 100 SMEs owners & decision makers, includes a dynamic set-up, focused on the needs of the participants. During the dinner slot, attendants change tables at every course (25 minutes / course) in order to meet new people and enjoy a new appealing key-topic of their choice from the 12 available: Employee incentive, Training, Credit & Factoring, Sales & Negotiation, Credit risk management, Health & Corporate Wellbeing, Human Resources, Insurance, EU Funds, Legal, Tax & Finance, Digital Marketing.

Also included in the program: NRCC Live Talk, short live interview moderated by Lucian Mindruta, special guest: Florin Talpes, CEO Bitdefender, proud member of the NRCC community.

All participants at the event benefit from special offers kindly provided by the content sponsors & partners:

Valoria – free demo trainings (3-4 hours) at the client’s HQ. Topics to select from: Time management, Efficient sales strategies, Overcoming communication barriers.

Edenred – special discount for gift vouchers on Christmas. The offer is available for Edenred new customers only.

Creditinfo Romania – 25% discount applied to all products and services provided by the company.

Ascent Group – 10% discount applied to all services provided by the company.

PKF Finconta – 10% discount for tax advisory services provided by the company.

Access Financial Services Romania – free credit application check (standard cost – 600 lei).

Business Review Magazine – special discounts on the subscription packages: 10% for the printed subscription and 30% for the online subscription.

Avocatnet.ro Premium – special discounts on the subscription packages: 15% discount for NRCC members and 10% discount for external companies.

Romania-Insider.com – special deal for Romania Press Review in English subscriptions – 60% off. Subscriptions starting EUR 5.9 + VAT/month/person. Offer valid by end November

Fees & Registration

Fee for NRCC members – 85 euro/person

Fee for members of befriended chambers/associations – 110 euro/person

(list available here)

Fee for external companies – 125 euro/person

Online registration form is available here. Taking into account the set-up of the event (with a prior table placing for each guest), register until 16th of November.

Supporters: Heineken, FrieslandCampina

Technological Partner: Vauban

Production Partner: Bestevent

Business Comunication Partner: Oameni si Companii

PR & Corporate Events Partner: Pria Events

Community Partner: Antreprenor in Romania

Media partners: Business Review, Romania-Insider.com, Transilvania Business, Avocatnet.ro, OZB Magazine.

ABOUT NRCC

NRCC is one of the most active bilateral chambers in Romania. Since 2006, by means of dedicated events and industry-focused projects, NRCC supports and promotes the Dutch-Romanian business community. After 10 years of activity, NRCC network now includes 200 members, representing 20+ industries. More details are available on www.nrcc.ro.

Contact person: Oana Groşanu, Communication Manager & Project Manager Task Forces

[email protected]

(p) – this article is an advertorial.