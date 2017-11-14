10.5 °C
Bucharest
Nov 14, 18:32

(P) Special offers for the participants attending NRCC Night of the SMEs, the most interactive event for SMEs!

by Advertising
Leave a comment

Netherlands Romanian Chamber of Commerce – NRCC organizes on November 20, in Bucharest, the 3rd edition of its dedicated event for Small & Medium Enterprises.

Launched successfully in 2015 in Bucharest, NRCC NIGHT OF THE SMEs is aimed to the decision makers of SMEs using the set-up of a Gala Dinner, where the focus is on Knowledge Exchange channeled in various Key-Topics, Interaction and Networking.

The event, gathering 100 SMEs owners & decision makers, includes a dynamic set-up, focused on the needs of the participants. During the dinner slot, attendants change tables at every course (25 minutes / course) in order to meet new people and enjoy a new appealing key-topic of their choice from the 12 available: Employee incentive, Training, Credit & Factoring, Sales & Negotiation, Credit risk management, Health & Corporate Wellbeing, Human Resources, Insurance, EU Funds, Legal, Tax & Finance, Digital Marketing.

Also included in the program: NRCC Live Talk, short live interview moderated by Lucian Mindruta, special guest: Florin Talpes, CEO Bitdefender, proud member of the NRCC community.

All participants at the event benefit from special offers kindly provided by the content sponsors & partners:

Valoria – free demo trainings (3-4 hours) at the client’s HQ. Topics to select from: Time management, Efficient sales strategies, Overcoming communication barriers.

Edenred – special discount for gift vouchers on Christmas. The offer is available for Edenred new customers only.

Creditinfo Romania – 25% discount applied to all products and services provided by the company.

Ascent Group – 10% discount applied to all services provided by the company.

PKF Finconta – 10% discount for tax advisory services provided by the company.

Access Financial Services Romania – free credit application check (standard cost – 600 lei).

Business Review Magazine – special discounts on the subscription packages: 10% for the printed subscription and 30% for the online subscription.

Avocatnet.ro Premium – special discounts on the subscription packages: 15% discount for NRCC members and 10% discount for external companies.

Romania-Insider.comspecial deal for Romania Press Review in English subscriptions – 60% off. Subscriptions starting EUR 5.9 + VAT/month/person. Offer valid by end November

Fees & Registration

Fee for NRCC members – 85 euro/person

Fee for members of befriended chambers/associations – 110 euro/person
(list available here)

Fee for external companies – 125 euro/person

Online registration form is available here. Taking into account the set-up of the event (with a prior table placing for each guest), register until 16th of November.

Supporters: Heineken, FrieslandCampina
Technological Partner: Vauban
Production Partner: Bestevent
Business Comunication Partner: Oameni si Companii
PR & Corporate Events Partner: Pria Events

Community Partner: Antreprenor in Romania
Media partners: Business Review, Romania-Insider.com, Transilvania Business, Avocatnet.ro, OZB Magazine.

ABOUT NRCC

NRCC is one of the most active bilateral chambers in Romania. Since 2006, by means of dedicated events and industry-focused projects, NRCC supports and promotes the Dutch-Romanian business community. After 10 years of activity, NRCC network now includes 200 members, representing 20+ industries. More details are available on www.nrcc.ro.

Contact person: Oana Groşanu, Communication Manager & Project Manager Task Forces
[email protected]

(p) – this article is an advertorial.

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list