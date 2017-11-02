14.5 °C
(P) NRCC Night of the SMEs – join the most interactive event for SMEs!

by Advertising
Netherlands Romanian Chamber of Commerce organizes on November 20, in Bucharest, the 3rd edition of its dedicated event for Small & Medium Enterprises.

Launched successfully in 2015 in Bucharest, NRCC NIGHT OF THE SMEs is aimed to the decision makers of SMEs using the set-up of a Gala Dinner, where the focus is on Knowledge Exchange channeled in various Key-Topics, Interaction and Networking.

The event includes a dynamic set-up, focused on the needs of the participants. During the dinner slot, attendants change tables at every course (25 minutes/course) in order to meet new people and enjoy a new appealing key-topic of their choice, creating so the perfect match between need and expertise.

The first two editions organized in Bucharest proved to be of added value for the SMEs attending, a reason why the event started traveling around the country, with a 1st edition organized in March 2017, in Cluj, in partnership with the British Romanian Chamber of Commerce.

„The changing tables concept is the key-ingredient that made the event successful, growing each year in terms of attendance and key-topics presented. „Forced” to leave their tables, people interact more and, the most important, networking and know-how transfer are more efficient and targeted. We always try to keep our events fresh, which is why we introduced this year new key-topics and we will launch during the event the 1st edition of the NRCC Guide for SMEs, a practical booklet, written by NRCC members and content-driven by the needs of SMEs„ declares Mr. Maurits Dohmen, NRCC Executive Director.

REASONS TO ATTEND

  • Connect with 100 owners & decision makers from SMEs (NRCC members & external companies)
  • Choose topics of interest for interactive 1-2-1 table discussions, focused on your company. 9 key-topics available so far the interactive table discussions (list still open):
    1) Employee incentive – Edenred Romania
    2) Training – Ascent Group
    3) Credit & Factoring – Access Financial Services Romania
    4) Sales & Negotiation – Valoria
    5) Credit risk management – Creditinfo Romania
    6) Health – Medicover
    7) Human Resources – Alexander Hughes
    8) Insurance – CMC Group Broker de Asigurare
    9) EU Funds – Wise Finance Solutions
  • Identify business development opportunities during Reception, Intermission during dinner and After Drink
  • Enjoy NRCC Live Talk: live interview moderated by Lucian Mindruta, special guest: Florin Talpes, CEO Bitdefender, proud member of the NRCC community
  • Enjoy quality food & wines, in a 5* location

Fees & Registration

Fee for NRCC members – 85 Euro/person

Fee for members of befriended chambers/associations – 110 euro/person

Fee for external companies – 125 euro/ erson

Online registration form is available here. Taking into account the set-up of the event (with a prior table placing for each guest), register until 16th of November.

Supporters: Heineken, FrieslandCampina
Technological Partner: Vauban
Production Partner: Bestevent
Business Comunication Partner: Oameni si Companii
PR & Corporate Events Partner: Pria Events

Community Partner: Antreprenor in Romania
Media partners: Business Review, Leaders Reunited, Romania Insider, Transilvania Business, Avocatnet.ro , OZB Magazine

ABOUT NRCC

NRCC is one of the most active bilateral chambers in Romania. Since 2006, by means of dedicated events and industry-focused projects, NRCC supports and promotes the Dutch-Romanian business community. After 10 years of activity, NRCC network now includes 200 members, representing 20+ industries. More details are available on www.nrcc.ro.

Contact person: Oana Groşanu, Communication Manager & Project Manager Task Forces
[email protected]

(p) – this article is an advertorial

