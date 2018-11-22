(P) New Year’s Eve at InterContinental – Party like the Great Gatsby

On New Year’s Eve, InterContinental Bucharest invites the guests to the Great Gatsby Party, surrounded by a sparkling and spicy atmosphere like in the “roaring twenties”.

The most famous ballroom of the hotel, Ronda Ballroom, situated on the first floor will host the extravagant party where over 300 guests are welcome to spend memorable moments.

A famous ballroom and a classic theme can have only a great entertainment to match. LOREDANA, the iconic Romanian voice will have a show to remember. The entertainment performance of the evening will be completed with other names like Doina Spataru Saxophone, IUNO Ballet and DJ Emi.

The Great Gatsby theme, the InterContinental Bucharest proposal for the New Year’s Eve party, will be a fine dining experience with a six-course menu themed named, such as ‘’The Golden twenties’’, ‘’The American dream’’ or ‘’Glitz & Glam’’.

Among the delicacies served at the event, the guests will taste quail terrine in herb crust served with mushrooms “alla boscaiola”, beef tenderloin with potato mousse and “tartuffo”, baby carrots, purple potato and asparagus served with marsala sauce but also other delicacies that will offer a complete gourmet experience.

To exceed the expectations for such a party, the organizers will award “The best outfit in Great Gatsby style”, “The best dance”, “The best partying table” and a ‘’Lucky Winner’’ with accommodation at the most famous InterContinental hotels in European film metropolis.

The price for New Year’s Eve party in Ronda Ballroom is 1150 RON/per person, including a full open bar. For reservations paid until 30th November, 2018, a 10 % discount will apply. Children under 12 benefit from 30% discount.

Modigliani Restaurant and Corso Brasserie will host other two great parties for the New Year’s Eve with New Year’s Eve Gala Buffets and DJ entertainment. The buffets will feature international dishes but also authentic, Romanian traditional dishes and a full beverage package. The price for attending this New Year’s Eve party is 870 RON/per person.

In addition to the great parties, the midnight fireworks, usually visible from the hotel, should be a big plus that one shouldn’t miss.

On New Year’s Eve, the hotel offers a special overnight rate – 499 RON/double room with Health Club 22 access included and taxes included.

Parking won’t be a problem thanks to the underground parking linked to the hotel lobby.

No matter the option – The Great Gatsby themed party or the DJ parties in Modigliani Restaurant and Corso Brasserie – at the InterContinental Bucharest guests will feel fabulous during the New Year’s Eve celebration!

For reservations please contact 0799 994 995 or send an e-mail at [email protected]

Find the brochure for more details www.eventsinbucharest.ro

(p) – This article is an Advertorial.