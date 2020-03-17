Business
(P) In just two weeks, you get to an efficient traceability solution: New Player, NC-Vision offers free proof of concept for manufacturing companies in Romania
17 March 2020
Avoiding costly product recalls, improving product quality, ensuring customer satisfaction while reducing costs - for manufacturing companies, an efficient traceability system is a decisive factor for success in global competition. 

This is where the IT start-up company, NC-Vision (www.nc-vision.com) based in Arad/Romania comes in with CATS, they offer a standard traceability software solution - CATS for manufacturing companies and, in close cooperation with the customer, creates  a free proof of concept - this in the record time of only two weeks.

With our standard traceability software solution CATS, we individually address all problem areas along the product manufacturing cycle and thus offer our customers a perfect tailor-made solution. We offer interested parties a free proof of concept under their own specific production processes. The interested party can thus convince himself of the efficiency of CATS. In this proof of concept, we adapt CATS to the customer's specific processes.

Complex production and supply chains with different customers and suppliers are the norm on international markets. This creates new challenges for efficient traceability and elimination of the causes of miss-production. Especially for Romanian companies, which often compete with other locations in international, networked production associations, therefore traceability is becoming a decisive competitive factor.

Curious? Then take advantage of the free CATS Proof of Concept from NC-Vision. In times of the Corona Virus, we are happy to carry out the proof of concept remotely with online meetings.

Contact: Gabriel Parjol, Head of Sales Eastern Europe, +40 72 34 799 67, [email protected]. For more information: www.nc-vision.com.

NC-Vision is a German-Romanian software company that has been founded in 2019 and specializes in traceability solutions for manufacturing companies. With decades of experience in traceability projects and software technology, NC-Vision develops and distributes the innovative traceability software solution CATS. At the locations in Arad (Romania) and Biberach an der Riss (Germany), the two founders Klaus Heller and Florentin Szomoru will make a full launch in 2020.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

1
 

