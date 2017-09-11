(P) International school celebrates excellent results

King’s Oak British International School has lots to celebrate- an excellent British Schools’ Inspection, fantastic pupil results, and new buildings.

The school’s recent inspection, undertaken by The British Schools Overseas Inspectorate, highlighted the creative teaching, excellent academic results and outstanding care that is part of the King’s Oak ethos

Mrs. Susan Eriksson, Head of School commented: “I am immensely proud of my talented teachers, outstanding pupils and beautiful school. The Inspection confirmed that our holistic, personalised approach to learning with small focussed classes really works. As the inspectors noted our school is one of the happiest they have ever visited. Our inspired teaching prepares pupils to develop all the skills necessary to become effective life-long learners and global citizens”

All areas of the school were highly praised and the Early Years were described as one of the most inspiring and outstanding learning environments ever seen.

Situated in a beautiful green area on the side of a lake, the environment contributes to the happy, purposeful atmosphere within the school.

Throughout school the small classes, taught by two teachers – one a native English speaker- enable students to become confident, independent learners who make remarkable progress. “The vast majority of pupils make much higher than expected progress in all areas of the curriculum” Inspection team.

King’s Oak is not content to rest on their laurels- indeed the school has expanded and is proud to show off the new buildings which will provide first class dining and eating facilities, along with sports, science, dance and art rooms.

The school is at the heart of the community and cares about every child, being fully inclusive and now offers a dedicated Special Needs department to ensure that every child can access the unique environment we offer and reach their potential.

At King’s Oak School we believe childhood is precious – our pupils learn but have time to be children.

“A love of learning is embedded in all aspects of school life” BSO inspectorate.

King’s Oak British International School is situated at 72, Petre Aurelian Strada only 10 minutes from Baneasea.

If you would like to be part of our community or you would like to visit us please go to www.kingsoakschool.ro or phone Mrs Eriksson on 0213803535.

A video of our school here.

(p) – this article is an advertorial.