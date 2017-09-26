(P) Intercontinental Bucharest re-opens the Sunday Brunch

After the last successful seasons of the Sunday Brunch, InterContinental Bucharest started last Sunday the 5th season of “Brunchissimo”, at the Corso Brasserie.

The elegant venue overlooking Balcescu Boulevard will welcome its guests with a glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne, plenty of tasty dishes, good live music, and a reshaped kids’ playground ready to be explored.

The food highlight of Brunchissimo remains the sea food bar, with oysters, shrimps, fresh mussels, clams, vongole and octopus mixed with pasta. The tasty Beef Wellington and the gnocchi with truffle sauce ready to be served from the carving stations are other food peaks of this edition. Plenty of starters like colourful salads in tapas style, a choice of noble cheeses, homemade pita and bread station will delight your taste buds. At the “Lattaio corner”, you will be tantalized by the delicate mozzarella, the elegant mini ricotta, and the rich burrata, as well as by a selection of semi-cured Italian specials, mastered by the Italian Executive Chef, Cristian Marino.

Speaking of desserts, you will find home-made macarons, caramel candies, chocolate cakes, tiramisu and pies, chocolate fountains and fruits, a pancake station and an ice cream bar. The coffee corner and the drinks package including white and red wine, draft beer and juice will dazzle the senses to stay longer.

To complete the atmosphere of the Sunday Brunch, the jazzy and café concert rhythms played by the live band will chill the afternoon. Kids will be spoiled at their own recreation area, by professional entertainers and toys to keep them busy and give parents the moment of relaxation they are looking for on a Sunday afternoon.

The price of the event is 245 RON/person, including the drinks package. “Brunchissimo” is free for kids under 6 and 50% for kids under 12. The parking is free upon availability, in front of the hotel.

For every bottle of champagne bought, guests will receive surprise gifts from Veuve Clicquot.

For more information or to book table guests please call the hotel at +40799 994 995 or visit us here!

(p) – this article is an advertorial