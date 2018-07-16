(P) Huge Opportunity: Real Estate Property Up for Sale near Largest Industrial Park in Iasi

As Iasi is becoming one of the fastest developing cities in Romania and Eastern Europe, available real estate properties suitable for opening a factory or building a warehouse in the region are hard to find. Yet, a large 100,000 sqm batch of land near Iași, situated in close proximity to biggest industrial park in Moldova, is now available for new investors in search of a great opportunity to expand their business or start a new branch in the area.

The number of projects already implemented or under development or those in the documentation phases is constantly growing, which comes to prove that the European and national strategies for regional development have been successfully implemented.

The property is located near the Letcani Industrial Park, with the main road and railway connections to other regions of the country and Iași International Airport at only 15 km away. Among the main advantages of the location is the nearby presence of major investors (Delphi Diesel Systems Romania, Antibiotice, Farmexpert) and utilities right on the spot, not to ignore the improvements that recent investments have brought to the industrial infrastructure.

The great market potential, the strategic location and the strong local business environment are key advantages when trying to determine whether to invest in Iași and why. The supportive and participative public administration is a plus, the Iași County administration facilitating investors’ access to resources.

Due to the strong potential of the region, Iasi has been chosen so far as business location by top U.S. and European players, among which Delphi, Amazon, Lear Corporation, Microsoft, Xerox, Deloitte, Ernst &Young, Continental and Oracle, activating in different industry fields, from automotive to IT&C, aligning with the County’s main industries.

Regional clusters were set up recently in Iasi to maximize the regional industrial potential, due to the main sources of development and growth: services, education, healthcare, electronics, textiles, automotive, heavy equipment manufacturing and construction.

The large real estate property now put up for sale for interested investors is a huge business opportunity since it has been declared perfect for warehouse and production facilities, which comes to prove its suitability for construction and industrial purposes.

The private property has a surface of 101,726 sqm (split into two batches: one of 45,000 sqm and another of 56,726 sqm) and is situated in the unincorporated area of Banu village, Dumesti commune, at 15 km distance from Iasi.

The land hasn’t undergone any construction work but is most suitable for companies interested in opening up a new plant or their own warehouse in the region. The access to the lot is made from the DJ 280C county road, in very close proximity to the European Road E583, with connection access to the most important European roads, sustaining high-tonnage transportation.

The many successful business cases, the projected development and ongoing growth are just some of the pros of investing in Iași, taking advantage of the flourishing industrial and technological hub that the city has become in recent years after a long period of stagnation.

For more details regarding the real estate property on sale, please use this contact information: email – [email protected] / phone number – +40728 315 930.

(p) – this article is an advertorial.