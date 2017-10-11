(P) Evolution of the workplace

Businesses are increasingly looking at the future of collaborative office environments for their employees, with some staff concerned about how distractions can affect them in the workplace. In a study commissioned by Plantronics, Oxford Economics* uncovered that 70% of executives prioritize space for collaboration but more than half of employees say that ambient noise can still affect their productivity. The study surveyed 1,200 global employees and executives and uncovered similar tensions between what executives envision and the reality of a more open office.

Amongst some of the top findings:

• 74% of employees across some markets now work in an open-office layout, with 70% of executives saying that facilitating this type of environment is a way to encourage collaboration

• When designing the office, 77% of executives said the chance to minimize cost factored into their design

• Meanwhile, the ability to focus and work without interruptions is a top priority for employees with 53% of employees saying ambient noise affects their productivity

• More than a third (37%) of employees take their own steps to drown out noise

In an office, the ability to work distraction-free is important and empowering both employees and businesses to improve their working environments is significant; sometimes noise is a secondary consideration simply because it is not initially considered as a real challenge.

The ways of working are evolving and changing with modern technology, nicely aligning to an approach Plantronics currently advocates called Smarter Working. Smarter Working is a positive concept which acknowledges that people can make any place where they’re comfortable working their own personal workspace. Whether it be the traditional office, an open plan office such as in some contact centers, a meeting room, a customer conference room, or even remote office locations, the approach embraces innovation to help improve efficiency and comfort for both the business and the individual. Taken into consideration are:

People – Research from suggests that almost two-thirds (64%) of employees say that their productivity increases when they block out noise in the office or wherever they are working.

Technology – Technologies such as connectivity and active acoustic management likely help employees more easily and comfortably work.

Places – Design of working space can foster greater productivity, comfort, and privacy while also inspiring and engaging its employees, partners, and customers.

* Oxford Economics, “When the walls come down: How smart companies are rewriting the rules of the open workplace,” 2016.

(p) – this article is an advertorial