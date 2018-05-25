(P) Corso Summer Terrace by Veuve Clicquot was re-opened at the InterContinental Bucharest

Corso Summer Terrace by Veuve Cliquot was re-opened at the InterContinental Bucharest,

with almost 100 celebrities and clients attending an exclusive event.

Ilie Nastase, Dana Savuica, Ovidiu Lipan Tandarica, Adina Buzatu, Andreea Berecleanu,

Monica Iagar, Diana Enciu, Rona Hartner, Daniela Nane, Cezar Ouatu and Amalia Enache

were present at the event together with clients of the hotel, representatives from De Silva

and Lior Bebera, the General Manager of the InterContinental Bucharest.

Guests enjoyed delicious ice creams from “Antica Gelateria del Corso” and champagne

assortments by Veuve Clicquot and Veuve Clicquot Rich with ice and fruits, vegetables and

black tea, which are part of the terrace menu, along with exotic fruits and snacks.

“I would like to thank all of you for coming here tonight to re-open this elegant and cozy

terrace in the heart of the city. My thanks go to the entire team of InterContinental Hotel who made this event possible and who works with passion and dedication for this hotel to be in the top of the luxury hotels, the best hotel not only in Romania but also in Europe” said Lior Bebera, General Manager of the InterContinental Bucharest.

The terrace is located on the ground floor of the InterContinental Hotel, with a direct

entrance from Nicolae Balcescu Blvd., featuring 25 seats at the table and in the comfortable gondolas. It is open every evening from 6 p.m. to the last order.

So, if you want to go out enjoy a relaxing evening in a chic spot downtown or if you organize a private party, now you can choose Corso Summer Terrace by Veuve Clicquot at the InterContinental Bucharest.

Bookings at +40799 994 995 or at [email protected]

(p) – this article is an advertorial