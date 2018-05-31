(P) Come to see how BSB staff care for children in their first independent steps

On Wednesday, 13th June, between 09:00 – 12:00, parents are invited to visit British School of Bucharest (BSB) to discover how their staff care for children in their first independent steps. The event offers a great occasion to find out information on the British curriculum and Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) activities, to visit the campus and to see the EYFS facilities, while children can participate in fun activities.

The Early Years Foundation Stage applies to children from birth to five years of age. At BSB, this incorporates Pre-Nursery (2-3 years), Nursery (3-4 years) and Reception (4-5 years). A child’s experience in the early years has a major impact on their future learning. At British School of Bucharest we will help children to experience the best possible start in life, an experience that provides opportunities for children to develop their abilities and talents in a playful environment where they feel safe, secure and happy.

British School of Bucharest is an established, well-resourced top private school, located in Bucharest providing a comprehensive international education, based on the National Curriculum for England. British School of Bucharest is proud to be the only school in Romania with 100% native English speaking teaching staff, and its unique team of teachers has developed generations of successful students. Moreover, British School of Bucharest is the only British school in Romania rated as ‘excellent’ for both “the quality of pupils’ learning and achievements” and the “quality of pupils’ personal development” in it’s 2018 UK Independent Schools Inspectorate report.

Starting in the EYFS, the school tailors the educational programme to each individual student’s requirement, providing a positive, stimulating, secure and caring environment that encourages the fulfilment of individual potential and the growth of self-esteem and self-confidence in all areas: academic, social and personal.

A key principle of the British Curriculum is to offer children a constant environment that is safe for them to explore whilst challenging their learning. BSB’s approach to EYFS education is based on learning through play, with the curriculum taught via varying methods adapted to children’ interests. There is a focus on developing positive relationships, enabling environments with all areas of learning and development given equal value and each child considered as unique.

Child-initiated activities are well balanced with teacher-led activities, giving the children the opportunity to be more autonomous in their learning. Teachers then aim to set appropriate targets for future development as a result of their assessments.

In the EYFS, learning is supported through continuous provision or in other words, the careful preparation of the learning environment such that children are encouraged to engage in learning activities of their choice with increasing independence. This environment, which not only includes the classroom and outdoor learning areas, but also a range of specialist areas around the school, is then further enhanced to suit the specific needs and interests of the children to secure motivation and engagement.

The classrooms and the outdoor playgrounds include specific learning areas with educational materials in place to stimulate all of the senses: sand, water, playdough, construction material, books, technology and musical instruments. Every activity, whether initiated by children or by teachers, leads to students’ academic, social and personal development.

Also, Reception students have the option of choosing one or more after school co-curricular activities. Some examples have included: ballet, clay modelling, climbing, crafts activities, gymnastics, karate, yoga and relaxation, mural workshops, music club. The co-curricular programme forms an essential part of both your child’s education and their personal development.

Our teachers and staff are highly experienced in helping children to settle into Pre-Nursery and Nursery. They give children individual attention and make sure each child can relate to something familiar to increase feelings of comfort and create a positive learning experience for them.

Parents are welcome to discuss early collection of their child in the first week of school to ease the transition, if necessary, and we are happy to arrange for a child’s Class Teacher to make a home visit before term starts.

You are invited to join us on 13th June to feel the safe and caring environment British School of Bucharest creates, to see how the Early Years children can develop confidence, self-esteem and creativity through play and meet the unique team of teachers and staff, which truly supports their emotional and personal development.

The Early Years Open Morning on June 13th takes place between 9.00 and 12.00, at BSB’s campus on 42 Erou Iancu Nicolae Street, Voluntari, Ilfov County. Book a place until 11th June on www.britishschool.ro.

(p) – this article is an advertorial.