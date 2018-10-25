(P) Come and discover what learning excellence in the Early Years Foundation Stage looks and feels like at the British School of Bucharest

On Tuesday, 13th November, parents are invited to visit the British School of Bucharest (BSB) to experience how our staff guide the children through the first steps of building a strong foundation for lifelong learning. The event offers a great opportunity to find out information about the National Curriculum for England and Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS). Parents will be able to visit the campus and to see the EYFS facilities, while the children will be participating in fun activities. The tour will be divided into two groups, the first will be between 09:00 – 10:30 and the second tour will be between 10:30 – 12:00.

The Early Years Foundation Stage applies to children from two to five years of age. At BSB, this incorporates Pre-Nursery (2-3 years), Nursery (3-4 years) and Reception (4-5 years). A child’s experience in the early years can have a tremendous impact on their future learning. At the British School of Bucharest we help children to experience the best possible start to their education, an opportunity that allows children to develop their abilities and talents in a playful environment in which they feel safe, secure and happy.

The British School of Bucharest is an established, well-resourced, premium private school located in Bucharest, providing a comprehensive international education, based on the National Curriculum for England. The British School of Bucharest is proud to be the only school in Romania with 100% native English speaking teachers, and our unique team have developed generations of successful students. Moreover, the British School of Bucharest is the only British school in Romania that has been rated ‘excellent’ for both “the quality of pupils’ learning and achievements” and the “quality of pupils’ personal development” by the UK Independent Schools Inspectorate in 2018.

Starting in the EYFS, the school tailors the educational programme to the needs of each individual student, providing a positive, stimulating, secure and caring environment that cultivates self-esteem and self-confidence in all areas: academic, social and personal, allowing children to meet their full potential.

BSB’s approach to Early Years education is based on the fundamental principle that each child is unique and can flourish in an environment which fosters positive relationships. Our students primarily learn in the most natural way possible – through play, and the curriculum is delivered through activities that have been adapted to children’s interests, as well as their educational needs. Children are encouraged to explore and investigate in safe, enabling environments so that they not only develop an understanding of the world in which they live, but also learn how to approach tasks with increasing independence and resilience.

Child-initiated activities are well balanced with teacher-led activities, giving children the opportunity to be more autonomous in their learning. Teachers then aim to set appropriate targets for future development, based on their assessments.

In the EYFS, learning is supported through continuous provision or in other words, the careful preparation of the learning environment in such a way that children are encouraged to engage in learning activities of their choice with increasing independence. This environment, which not only includes the classroom and outdoor learning areas, but also a range of specialist areas around the school, is then further enhanced to suit the specific needs and interests of the children to secure motivation and engagement.

The classrooms and the outdoor playgrounds include specific learning areas with educational materials in place to stimulate all the senses: sand, water, play dough, construction material, books, technology and musical instruments. Every activity, whether initiated by children or by teachers, leads to the students’ academic, social and personal development.

In addition, Reception students have the option of choosing one or more after-school co-curricular activities. Some examples include: ballet, clay modelling, climbing, crafts activities, gymnastics, karate, yoga and relaxation, mural workshops, music club. The co-curricular programme forms an essential part of both your child’s education and their personal development.

Our teachers and staff are highly experienced in helping children to settle into school life. They give children the individual attention they require and make sure each child can relate to something familiar within school, to increase feelings of comfort and create a positive transitional experience for them.

Parents are welcome to discuss the early collection of their child in the first week of school to ease the transition, if necessary, and we are happy to arrange for a child’s Class Teacher to make a home visit before term starts.

You are invited to join us at the British School of Bucharest on 13th November to see how children in the Early Years develop confidence, self-esteem and creativity through our programmes, as well as to meet the unique team of teachers and staff, who support their academic, emotional and personal development each day.

The Early Years Open Morning will take place on November 13th in two groups from 09:00 – 10:30 or from 10:30 – 12:00, at BSB’s campus on 42 Erou Iancu Nicolae Street, Voluntari, Ilfov County.

Book a place and please state in which group you would like to attend, by the 12th of November.

(p) – This article is an advertorial.