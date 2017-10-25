(P) Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve with Athénée Palace Hilton and make this festive season magical!

New stories and wonderful experiences are what you’ll discover this year for the festive season at Athénée Palace Hilton. For a truly memorable occasion, Athénée Palace Hilton offers the perfect mix of tempting cuisine and sparkling entertainment, combined with upscale surroundings and warm hospitality. The hotel’s festive packages are created to suit a range of budgets and occasions, from a lavish and traditional Christmas Brunch to a glittering New Year’s Eve Gala in the most exquisite venue in town, Le Diplomate Ballroom.

A special Early Bird Discount will be applicable for reservations made by November 30.

SPECIAL FESTIVE BRUNCH EDITIONS

Christmas Brunch – 25 December 2017. Celebrate the season in festive merriment with your dear ones over a hearty Christmas Brunch, filled with seasonal specialties curated to please every palate. Our traditional brunch will be served in the glorious Le Diplomate ballroom, a setting that marks Athénée Palace Hilton with grace. Savor the treats and let yourself be allured by the scents of traditional culinary masterpieces: from an extensive collection of exceptional cheeses and Italian charcuterie, to delicious carvery of season meat specials, and from fresh sea-food to live cooking stations and fabulous gourmet desserts. Warm hospitality, children fun and soothing music will complete the atmosphere.

New Year’s Brunch – 1 January 2018. Start the year in style in the elegant Le Diplomate Ballroom and treat yourself with an amazing spread of delights in the first day of 2018. As beautiful live music will enliven the atmosphere and fun games will keep the children busy, you can enjoy the first brunch of the year with some exquisite culinary specialties carefully mastered by our chefs.

Festive brunch editions: 400 RON per person; 200 RON for children under 12.

NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA AND GLAMOUROUS PARTIES

Create remarkable moments with your friends and family as party lights and fizzy drinks transform a night into a memorable occasion. Add sparkle to your New Year’s Eve with one of our glamorous parties:

New Year’s Eve Gala in Le Colonnades – You are invited to enjoy a delicious dinner and toast the New Year in style with a glass of champagne, while live music and the glamour of a Golden Gala will make you feel like the star of the night. Price: 900 RON/person in Le Diplomate Ballroom, 800 RON/person in Regina Maria Hall.

“La Dolce Vita” New Year’s Eve Party at Roberto’s – Celebrate the joy of a grandiose New Year’s Eve Dinner and treat yourself to Italian delicacies, an explosion of tastes wonderfully crafted into sensational dishes by our chefs. Live la vita bella and feel the Italian extravagance while dancing until the early morning. Price: 700 RON/person

“Golden Party” in English Bar – Add a little bit of mystery and action to fully celebrate New Year’s Eve in the dynamic and electric manner of the English Bar parties, and raise the glass to new beginnings as music vibes and flashes of lights brighten your night. Price: 600 RON/person

Special children’s area with entertainment will be available throughout the night for all parties in the hotel.

ACCOMMODATION

Athénée Palace Hilton offers attractive accommodation packages with prices starting from 495 RON per night for a Single Guest Room or from 545 RON per night for a Double Guest Room, excluding 10% VAT. Offer is subject to availability and includes breakfast at Hilton and free access to the Health Club. Valid from 22 December to 7 January 2018.

Download the festive brochure for more information on the offers, and for reservations please call +40 731 305 712 or email [email protected]

(p) – this article is an advertorial