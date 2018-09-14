24.5 °C
Bucharest
Sep 14, 12:43

(P) Celebrate 10 years of Radisson Blu! Get the chance to win a Ford Mondeo Vignale Hybrid!

by Advertising
Leave a comment

For every 150 lei spent in one of the 9 Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest restaurants and bars, the clients can get the chance to win the big prize and other special prizes*!

GRAND PRIZE: Ford Mondeo Vignale Hybrid!

OTHER PRIZES:

Flights for two persons to: Nice, Larnaca, Hamburg, Copenhagen.

Vouchers for two persons for two-or three-nights free accommodation in Radisson Collection Royal Copenhagen, Radisson Blu Nice, Radisson Blu Hamburg and Radisson Blu Larnaca.

More tickets on the same name, bring multiple chances to win!

The campaign is valid until December 2018.

*For more details, please consult the Terms & Conditions published on tasteofbucharest.ro.

(p) – This article is an advertorial.

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now