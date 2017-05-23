(P) BD HR SUMMIT, the most expected HR event of 2017

BD HR SUMMIT, the most expected HR event of the Year, will take place on the 25th and 26th of May, in Bucharest, at the Royal Palace and, on the 26th, at the Arc de Triomphe Residence.

The event is organized by Business Days and the HR Academy and over 350 HR experts will attend the event. 5 international speakers, with over 25 years of experience in HR, will be the keynote speakers at the event:

Ann Swain, founder and Global CEO at APSCo, featured in Staffing Industry Analysts’ ‘Global Power 50’ list of the most influential women in international staffing and a bestseller author in HR. The second keynote speaker is Lucy Adams, former HR Director at BBC, currently CEO at Disruptive HR, an organization that provides support for HR experts to develop projects that are adjusted to the current modern particularities.

Nigel Guenole (Goldsmith University of London) is an international authority in workforce analytics and Jonathan Ferrar (former HR Vice President at IBM) is a highly appreciated author worldwide, influencer in HR strategies. Luke Fisher, CEO & Founder of ThanksBox, a startup launched in 2014, focused on revolutionary employee engagement programs.

The themes of the event will include:

Attracting and recruiting talents – how can we recruit people we need in our company in a highly competitive market?

– how can we recruit people we need in our company in a highly competitive market? Social Media Recruitment – An alternative or a replacement of classic recruitment solutions?

– An alternative or a replacement of classic recruitment solutions? Retention and Engagement – how can we transform work into passion?

– how can we transform work into passion? HR Innovations – Future trends and guidelines- where are we headed towards? What do we have to do today so we can be on top tomorrow?

The event will focus on the newest innovations in HR and the most efficient strategies in recruitment and attracting top talents. New ideas, trends and directions in HR will be highlighted during the 4 conferences and 3 masterclasses held by top global influencers in HR: Nigel Guenole, Jonathan Ferrar and Luke Fisher.

The event is organized due to recent concerns of entrepreneurs and top management representatives regarding the lack of qualified and suitable candidates for available jobs in the market. This main issue is present in all regions of the country and is a pressing challenge for HR experts. Therefore, BD HR SUMMIT 2017 is a complex event that will try to offer solutions and new approaches regarding this issue and several other top modern HR challenges.

Employees in the modern market are looking for new development opportunities and have higher expectations than previous generations. They want to be considered as partners or intrapreneurs rather than just simple employees. This new mindset comes along with new challenges for HR experts and companies have to adjust their human resources and management strategies in order to recruit and retain top talents within their company.

The most influential HR experts, trendsetters, and professionals will provide valuable insights regarding these major new changes in the market during the event.

Top entrepreneurs, Managers, HR Directors, Talent Acquisition and Recruitment experts, as well as Business Partners are expected to attend the event. Get your ticket now at the most expected HR event of the year!

(p) – this article is an advertorial