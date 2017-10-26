14.5 °C
Owner of Dona pharmacy chain in Romania borrows EUR 10 mln from EBRD

by Romania Insider
Calihory Group, which controls the Dona pharmacy chain, will borrow EUR 10 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to expand and modernize the Dona pharmacies and build a new warehouse, reports Profit.ro.

Calihory controls Siepcofar, the company that operates the Dona pharmacy chain, the third largest chain in Romania, the Dona Marketing Group and Dona Logistica, the group’s logistics division.

Dona reached 300 pharmacies in spring. It plans to exceed 350 pharmacies by the end of this year.

The group of firms recorded a turnover of RON 960 million (EUR 208.8 million) last year, up 13.3% year-on-year, and a profit of RON 6.2 million (EUR 1.3 million). It has invested about RON 24 million (EUR 5.2 million) in license purchases, in the construction and arrangement of the new warehouse that will be inaugurated this year and in the refurbishment of pharmacies.

