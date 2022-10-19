Ovidius Clinical Hospital in Romania’s Constanța expanded under EUR 14.8 mln project

Ovidius Clinical Hospital in Constanța, a major seaside city in southeastern Romania, is being expanded under a project worth EUR 14.8 million. WeMat, a leading company in the commercial flooring segment on the real estate market, announced that it won the tender for delivering complete solutions, specific to the medical segment, for floors and walls of over 7,000 sqm.

According to Octavian Moroianu, Founder & CEO of WeMat, the project, consisting of a second building being added to the hospital, is planned for opening in the first half of 2023.

“For us, this contract represents a development of WeMat’s services in the medical field, a segment that is currently booming. And in which we already have the experience of the first phase of the Ovidius Clinical Hospital project from 2013. Other reference projects for this field are: Târgoviște Hospital, successfully completed in 2014, and the modernization of the Euromaterna Hospital in Constanța, delivered in 2020,” Octavian Moroianu said.

The new hospital will offer an interventional cardiology department equipped with an angiograph, a cardiovascular surgery room, as well as a radiology department. WeMat said that the most challenging part of the execution is represented by the two radiotherapy bunkers, walls and floor 2.4 m thick, provided with equipment dedicated to oncological treatment.

The expansion project measures over 6,500 square meters distributed over five floors. The general contractor is Infinity Divisions, while the concept and design are signed by Infinity Design Office.

“Its realization required a record execution time of only 12 months. Our company’s experience in the medical field, as well as the partnership with WeMat for flooring and wall solutions, are the factors that helped us to deliver such a project on time,” said Claudiu Musa, owner of Infinity Divisions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: WeMat)