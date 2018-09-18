Over 5,000 Romanian merchants sell their products on eBay

Over 5,000 Romanian merchants sold products through the international e-commerce platform eBay in the first seven months of this year. The total sales volume amounted to 192,000 products.

The best-selling product categories are video games and consoles, watches and jewelry, auto parts and accessories, cell phones and accessories, fashion or health and beauty. For example, a wristwatch is sold every hour and a piece of clothing or a pair of shoes is sold every 30 minutes.

About 98% of the merchants in Romania who listed their products on eBay platforms are selling their products across borders.

“Our aim is to create as many opportunities as possible for Romanian merchants and to offer instruments helping them to grow their sales, through a simpler integration of logistic services. Recently, we have launched customer relation support in Romanian and we have been in negotiations with several logistic companies including big transnational transport companies and local providers,” said Ilya Kretov, general manager eBay Russia and Emerging Europe.

In the past year, nearly 130,000 customers in Romania bought products on eBay.

