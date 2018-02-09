Over-the-counter drug sales up almost 19% in Romania

The over-the-counter OTC drug market reached RON 3 billion in Romania in 2017, the equivalent of some EUR 657 million, according to a recent report by market research firm Cegedim.

The OTC market thus went up 18.8% year-on-year, local Capital.ro reported.

Lifestyle OTC had a 22.2% share of the market, with some EUR 151 million, followed by drugs for cold, flu and allergies, with a 21.5% market share and some EUR 146 million in sales. Drugs for stomach issues had a market share of 19.8% and sold about EUR 135 million.

Dermatology products sold over the counter posted the smallest growth, and had an 8% market share, with some EUR 55 million in sales.

[email protected]