11.5 °C
Bucharest
Nov 14, 18:04

OTC drug sales in Romania, up 13% in third quarter

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The OTC market segment, which includes drugs that sell without medical prescription, food supplements and medical devise for personal care, increased by 13% in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2017, reaching RON 835 million (EUR 180 million), according to data released by market research company Cegedim.

The products with the highest share in the total sales were those in the Lifestyle category, which represented 23.3% of the total sales, followed by drugs for gastrointestinal disorders, with 20.9%, and drugs for the cold, flu and allergies – 15.8%.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now