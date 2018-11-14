OTC drug sales in Romania, up 13% in third quarter

The OTC market segment, which includes drugs that sell without medical prescription, food supplements and medical devise for personal care, increased by 13% in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2017, reaching RON 835 million (EUR 180 million), according to data released by market research company Cegedim.

The products with the highest share in the total sales were those in the Lifestyle category, which represented 23.3% of the total sales, followed by drugs for gastrointestinal disorders, with 20.9%, and drugs for the cold, flu and allergies – 15.8%.

