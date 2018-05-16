OTC drug sales, up 13.2% in Romania in the first quarter

The OTC market in Romania, which includes drugs that sell without a medical prescription, food supplements and medical devices for personal care, continued its positive trend in the first quarter of this year, reaching sales of RON 883 million (EUR 190 million), up 13.2% compared to the same period of last year.

Sales were also 3% higher than in the last quarter of 2017, according to Cegedim data.

Drugs for treating the cold, flu and allergies had the highest share on this market, namely 27%. This segment grew by 12% in the first quarter, to RON 243 million (EUR 52 million).

The lifestyle OTC rugs, which include drugs for the cardiovascular system, for reducing cholesterol and for the urinary system, had the second-highest share, of 20%. Painkillers saw the fastest increase, namely 13%.

