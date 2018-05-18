Organizers of Romanian music festival want to break world record for largest dreamcatcher

The organizers of the Afterhills music festival in Iasi, in Eastern Romania, said they initiated the procedure to have the dreamcatcher built in Iasi recognized by the Guinness World Records as being the largest in the world.

The dreamcatcher is 9 m in diameter, and was built in the area where the festival will take place, local News.ro reported. The current record is of 7.42 m and was set by Russia.

On May 14 this year, the organizers of the event, together with a team of visual artists and official witnesses in Iasi, went through all the stages of measurement and weighing, according to Guinness World Records standards.

The 2018 edition of Afterhills will take place in Iasi between May 31 and June 3. More than 150 local and international artists will go on stage at the event, some of the headliners being Above & Beyond, Aly & Fila, Andrew Rayel, Cosmic Gate, Dubioza Kolektiv, Hurts, Paul Van Dyk, The Crystal Method, and Tom Odell.

Irina Marica, [email protected]