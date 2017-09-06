Orbis Hotels plans expansion in Eastern Europe, including Romania

Polish hospitality group Orbis, which manages seven hotels in Romania, plans to open eight hotels in Eastern Europe in the next month.

Three of them will be located in Romania, namely Mercure Sighisoara Binderbubi, ibis Styles Arad and Mercure Bucharest Unirii. The others will be in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, and Hungary.

Orbis has appointed Frank Reul as the group’s development director. He will lead the group’s development activities in Eastern Europe. Reul has been the area general manager for Romania, Bulgaria and Macedonia since 2014.

The Orbis group currently manages seven hotels under the Ibis, Novotel, Pullman and Mercure brands in Romania, with 1,200 rooms. It has already announced the opening of four other units this year and in the coming years.

In total, Orbis owns 117 hotels.

