Orange, Telekom and Huawei compete for EUR 35.5 mln contract in Romania

Telecom groups Orange Romania, Telekom Romania Mobile Communications (formerly Cosmote) and equipment provider Huawei Romania have submitted offers for deploying wireless Internet access networks in 4,500 schools, the project being estimated at RON 165 million (EUR 35.5 million) plus VAT.

The project should be completed within two years.

Orange Romania’s contractors are Cronus eBusiness (10%), Felix Telecom (2.17%) and Datanet Systems (38%), local Profit.ro reported. In the case of Telekom Mobile, the subcontractors are Nova Tech Integrated Solutions (38%) and Intech Solutions (7.5%), alongside Croatian Telekom.

The contract aims at developing a national platform that will provide, with priority in secondary schools, the wireless access service to interconnected open data networks, including the Internet. The project will also be funded from non-reimbursable European funds (Operational Program Competitiveness – POC).

The specific objectives of the project consist in the realization of the technical infrastructure necessary for the use of open educational resources (OER) and WEB 2.0 resources and services in education to at least 2,000 schools at the end of the project implementation, as well as the endowment of a number of 4,500 schools with wireless equipment.

