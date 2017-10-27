Orange Romania sees 10% turnover growth in Q3

Telecom operator Orange Romania recorded a 10.4% growth in its turnover in the third quarter of this year, to EUR 277.2 million.

The increase was mainly driven by the higher mobile data usage and customer growth. The company provided mobile and fixed communications services to 10.3 million customers at the end of August, up 2.5% over the previous quarter.

Mobile internet traffic doubled in the third quarter as compared to the same period last year, whereas the 4G traffic grew 3.5 times year-on-year. About 2.9 million customers used Orange 4G services at the end of September. The 4G network covered 90.9% of the country’s population after the first nine months of this year.

The increase in mobile traffic was influenced by positive developments in the number of mobile internet users and smartphone sales, up 14% over the same period last year.

Cable and satellite television service Orange Home TV reached 369,000 at the end of September, up 17% year-on-year. Fixed broadband services had over 138,000 subscribers at the end of the third quarter, up 12% over the previous quarter.

At regional level, Orange recorded a 6.9% turnover growth in the third quarter of this year to EUR 447 million.

