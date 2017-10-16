Telecom company Orange is introducing Chat Messages, an evolution of the SMS service, in Romania. Orange is the biggest mobile carrier on the local market, with over 10 million clients.

The launch of the Chat Messages service in the country is a European premiere for the Orange Group, the company announced. It also makes Orange Romania one of the first operators in the world to bring the service to its customers.

The service is available to all Orange customers in Romania who use the Android Messages app, starting Monday, October 16. Users can see in real-time when the interlocutors type and read the message, can distribute high-resolution images and video content, and can send emojis, gifs, stickers, and audio messages. Moreover, they can also share their location and create chat groups with family and friends if they are users of Chat Messages from Orange.

Customers can send and receive messages wherever there is available coverage for mobile or Wi-Fi connections. Access to Chat Messages is not charged, only the data traffic consumed is charged according to the client’s tariff plan.

Chat Messages is already active on Nokia 3, Orange Dive 72, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Moto E4, Moto Z2 Play and Blackberry KEYone. The app is also available to all Orange customers with Android phones, with operating system 4.4, Kitkat or higher versions.

The Android Message app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. It will be pre-installed on the next models of Android phones sold by Orange.

Customers using Chat Messages can even communicate with those who do not have a phone with Android Messages, as the technology will send the message as SMS when needed. All Chat Messages or SMS are kept in the same place, grouped into contacts.

Orange Romania also said that it would continue to develop the new service in the coming period, as it will add new functionalities and services provided by third parties.

Orange Romania reported a turnover of EUR 266.8 million for the second quarter of 2017, which represented an 11% increase compared to the similar period of 2016. The growth was backed by the performance of the mobile services, the sales of mobile devices and the evolution of the convergent services.

Irina Marica, [email protected]