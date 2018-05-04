Western Romania county hospital plans expansion with EU funds

The City Hall of Oradea, in western Romania, plans to attract EU funding to cover part of the costs of the expansion of the Oradea County Hospital.

The expansion project amounts to EUR 11.2 million and entails adding a new building block. It has been approved by the Local Council and will be submitted to the Regional Operational Program 2014 – 2020.

The new building is set to accommodate an out-patient clinic on the ground and first levels, the administrative area on the second level, and the ICU on the third level. A total of 5,500 sqm are set to be built.

The clinic should cover at the ground level specialties such as orthopedics, thoracic, vascular and cardio-vascular surgery, endocrinology, neurology, rheumatology, cardiology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, general surgery and urology. The first level is set to accommodate sections such as: gastroenterology, ophthalmology, psychology, oncology, otorhinolaryngology, dermatology, nephrology, allergology, and sports and work medicine.

Once the financing contract is signed and a construction company is selected, the project is estimated to be delivered within 24 month.

Govt.: Metropolitan Hospital in Bucharest to be ready in maximum 20 years

(Photo: Oradea.ro)

[email protected]