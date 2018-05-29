28 °C
Oracle surpasses EUR 200 million turnover threshold in Romania

by Romania Insider
The Romanian division of software producer Oracle exceeded the RON 1 billion turnover threshold in 2017 (some EUR 219 million), 13.3% higher than in the previous year.

Its profit, however, went down by 4.1%, to RON 22.81 million – some EUR 5 million, local Profit.ro reported.

Oracle Romania increased its number of employees by 14% in 2017, to 4,142.

The Romanian subsidiary is Oracle’s second largest in Europe, after the one in UK. Oracle, with USD 40 billion in worldwide business yearly, has offices in 145 countries and over 130,000 employees.

