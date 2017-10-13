Outsourcing firm opens new office in Brasov

Outsourcing firm Optima Solutions & Services will open a new office in Brasov, with an investment of RON 0.5 million (EUR 108,000).

The company recorded a turnover of RON 11 million (EUR 2.4 million) in the first nine months of this year, up 25% year-on-year. It managed to increase its business by diversifying its service portfolio, but also by investing outside Bucharest.

“In general, we have expanded our range of services to existing customers, but we also grew organic by increasing the performance of existing projects and resources,” Optima general director Daniel Mereuta said.

The company mainly works for the telecom, utilities and financial services sectors.

Optima started its activity in 2010 and has its headquarters in Bucharest. It is part of the Next Capital group that is active in factoring and debt recovery.

