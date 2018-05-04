Opposition calls for Romanian public TV head resignation for editorial interference

After information emerged on how the head of the public television in Romania TVR humiliated a journalist by calling her a “pig head”, main opposition parties in Romania are now calling for the TVR president’s resignation.

Doina Gradea, the president – general manager of TVR, allegedly insulted the journalist for having asked the Bucharest mayor some uncomfortable questions.

The opposition, made of the Uniunea Salvati Romania USR, the Romania Impreuna movement created by former PM Dacian Ciolos and the National Liberal Party, are supporting the statement of several journalists from within the TVR, which say journalistic freedom is at stake, local Digi24 reported. According to them, the TVR manager has been commenting on how journalists should be grateful that the ruling Social Democratic Party PSD has allotted them a higher budget.

Meanwhile, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis has rejected changes to the law which governs the public TV and radio stations. The changes cover how board members are elected, with the majority Parliament vote. The president sent the law back to the Parliament.

