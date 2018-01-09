Bucharest Opera marks National Culture Day with special concert

The Bucharest National Opera will host an extraordinary concert on the National Culture Day, celebrated in Romania on January 15.

The special concert will feature sopranos Irina Iordachescu and Cristina Marta Sandu, mezzo-sopranos Maria Jinga and Sorana Negrea, tenor Lucian Corchis, baritones Stefan Ignat and Iordache Basalic, the Bucharest National Opera Choir led by Daniel Jinga, and All’s Choir. It will start at 18:30. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Romania’s National Culture Day is celebrated annually on January 15, the birth date of Romanian poet and novelist Mihai Eminescu. He is a canonical figure of Romanian literature and a representative of the local Romanticism.

