Timisoara mixed-use project to host largest World Class health club in Romania

The Openville Timisoara mixed-use project will accommodate the largest health and fitness club in the country, as World Class is set to open a 3,400-sqm club here in the first half of 2019, according to a press release.

Openville is currently under construction and integrates the current Iulius Mall in Timisoara, in Western Romania. The project will introduce retail concepts, as well as new leisure destinations into the region.

The new World Class club will include a 25-meter semi-olympic swimming pool, a Crossfit area, and cycling and aerobic studios. It will be located in the new building to be added to the current Iulius Mall shopping center. The current Iulius Mall Timisoara club will run as usual until the opening of the new club and will be relocated consequently.

With this new opening, World Class Romania will reach a total of 33 active clubs, 21 swimming pools, a team of nearly 500 personal trainers and 350 specialized health & fitness instructors.

The Openville Timisoara mixed-use project is currently pending construction and promises to be the largest mixed-use project in the west of Romania. It will complete the retail offer of Iulius Mall with 47,000 sqm of additional premises, thus adding up to a leasable area of 118,000 sqm.

Openville will include seven class-A office buildings, 450 stores, VIP cinema, two conference and event centers with 10 halls, as well as a variety of restaurants and themed cafés, with a panoramic view overlooking the largest suspended park created from scratch in Romania. After the two office buildings completed in 2017 (UBC 1 and UBC 2), works are underway in Openville Timisoara for two other office buildings (UBC 3 and UBC 0), the new retail spaces, an underground parking lot with more than 580 parking spaces, as well as a traffic underpass that will streamline the traffic in the entire area.

(photo source: World Class)