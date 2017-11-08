Over 420,000 open positions at Romanian companies in nine months

Companies in Romania have tried to recruit 420,000 employees in the first nine months of this year, according to data released on Tuesday by eJobs, one of the biggest local online recruiting platforms.

Employers published some 114,000 employment ads on eJobs.ro to fill the open positions. Some 40,000 ads were launched in the third quarter alone.

More than a quarter of the ads were for jobs in sales, administrative and logistic, and financial and accounting departments. Companies published 30,000 ads to fill some 113,000 positions in these departments, in the first nine months.

The highest number of recruiting ads published on the eJobs.ro platform belonged to the HR services company Adecco, namely 2,062 ads in the first nine months, followed by supermarket chain Lidl (1,117 ads), and engineering services provider Emerson (668 ads).

