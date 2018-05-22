Romania’s online tax payment platform may also become available to companies

Romania’s Communications Ministry wants to offer companies the possibility to pay taxes through the Ghiseul.ro online platform, which is currently only available to individual taxpayers, minister Bogdan Cojocaru said on Monday, May 21, at the We Love Digital.forum conference.

Only individuals and freelancers can currently use the Ghiseul.ro platform to pay their taxes online. The platform is managed by The Agency for Romania’s Digital Agenda, which is subordinated to the Communications Ministry.

The Government also plans to finalize the national 5G strategy by the end of this year, local News.ro reported. The 5G mobile communications standard will support increasing the digitization degree of government services for individuals and firms, the communications minister said.

