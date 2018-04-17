Romanian launches online pastry shop for dogs

Romanian confectioner Simona Pope will open an online pastry shop for dogs at the end of May, and plans to also expand with an offline shop in the future, according to local Profit.ro.

The online dog bakery is called Lagrivei.ro and will also contain articles written by veterinarians, aimed at helping clients understands their pets’ needs. At first, the online pastry shop will only sell cakes and birthday cakes for dogs.

Simona Pope works at Cofetaria Alice pastry shop in Bucharest and came up with the idea after many of her friends asked her to make cakes for their dogs.

The cakes for dogs are made from different ingredients than those for humans, as they must not contain sugar, chocolate, grapes and other ingredients that are bad for the animals. Instead, oats and peanut butter are very much used.

Irina Marica, [email protected]