Local developer to deliver 600 apartments near Bucharest’s office hub

Real estate developer Onix Residence, controlled by Mohammad Murad, one of the biggest hotel owners in Romania, will deliver the first 600 apartments of its Onix Park project in Bucharest’s Aviatiei-Pipera area after EUR 32 million investments.

Onix Park is the biggest residential project in the area, which is close to Bucharest’s biggest office hub, developed in the vicinity of the Aurel Vlaicu and Pipera subway stations.

The project will have a total of 2,000 apartments and facilities such as SPA center, fitness club, kindergarten, retail spaces and a supermarket.

The project’s first three buildings will be completed in June and November 2019. About a quarter of the 600 housing units in the first phase have already been contracted, according to the developer’s representatives.

Onix Residence has so far developed over 1,000 apartments in Bucharest and the seaside resort of Mamaia.

