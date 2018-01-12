One World Romania human rights festival coming up in March

The 11th edition of One World Romania, an international film festival on human rights, will take place in Bucharest from March 16 to March 25.

The event means more than 70 documentaries screened in eight partner locations, and about 100 guests. The festival’s central hub will be set up at Arcub Gabroveni, where several special events will be organized. The other locations are CinemaPRO, Eforie Cinema, Union Cinema, Elvire Popesco Cinema, Muzeul Taranului Cinema, Rezidenta BRD Scena 9, and the National Museum of Contemporary Art.

The 2018 edition will focus on areas and topics that have recently triggered wide-ranging debates in the society, such as adapting education to the 21st century standards, the political assault over justice, the revival of racism, white supremacy and illiberalism all over the world, the reformulation of policies regarding the LGBTQ community, or the treatment given by European countries to refugees.

Find out more about the event here.

(photo source: One World Romania on Facebook; photo by Ionut Dobre)