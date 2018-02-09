Romanian real estate developer One United Properties, controlled by local investors Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu, plans to invest EUR 100 million in a mixed real estate project on the site of the former Automatica factory in Bucharest.

The project includes three apartment buildings with 250 premium apartments and a 24,000-sqm office tower, local Ziarul Financiar reported. The project is located on Calea Floreasca, close to one of Bucharest’s busiest office hubs.

French group Auchan will also develop a project on the Automatica platform. The group bought the building of the former Ford factory and will restore it and turn it into a modern shopping center.

[email protected]