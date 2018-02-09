9.5 °C
Romanian developer plans EUR 100 mln investments on former factory site

by Romania Insider
Vastint

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties, controlled by local investors Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu, plans to invest EUR 100 million in a mixed real estate project on the site of the former Automatica factory in Bucharest.

The project includes three apartment buildings with 250 premium apartments and a 24,000-sqm office tower, local Ziarul Financiar reported. The project is located on Calea Floreasca, close to one of Bucharest’s busiest office hubs.

French group Auchan will also develop a project on the Automatica platform. The group bought the building of the former Ford factory and will restore it and turn it into a modern shopping center.

