One United Properties sells EUR 20 mln bonds to Polish funds

One United Properties, a real estate developer specializing in premium residential property in Bucharest, has sold EUR 20 million bonds with a four-year maturity through a private placement.

The bonds were fully subscribed by funds co-managed by Credit Value Investments (CVI), a Polish asset manager. The proceeds will be used to develop the company’s existing and new residential projects.

“One United Properties bond financing shows CVI’s confidence in the company’s leading position in the luxury residential segment in Bucharest,” Credit Value Investments director Ciprian Nicolae said.

Credit Value Investments (CVI) is an independent investment firm that started its operations in 2012. It soon became the leader of the non-banking finance segment in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe.

