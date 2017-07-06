One in three Romanians have three TVs at home. How much time they spend in front of them?

Romanians are avid TV watchers with one of three respondents to a survey saying they have three TV sets at home. Moreover, Romanians are increasingly interested in HD TVs and programs, according to the Television Consumption Index in Romania 2017 study.

Almost 60% of the people surveyed for this study say they are willing to pay extra to get HD programs. Last year, only 39% were willing to pay RON 25 extra for 5 HD channels. At the same time, 72% of the respondents say they look at the HD features when deciding to buy new TV sets, up from 61% last year.

When it comes to what kind of HD programs they prefer, 68% of the respondents say they watch documentaries, 63% watch entertainment programs, and half watch sports.

Almost half of Romanians spend between 2 and 3 hours watching TV every day. One in five say they spend 4-6 hours in front of the TV daily, and one in ten say they watch TV more than 8 hours a day.

News channels remain first in the Romanians’ preferences, with 77% of the respondents saying they watch such programs, slightly down compared to last year. Some three in four Romanians watch general and entertainment channels. Documentary and sports channels come next.

The number of households that pay for TV services in Romania reached 7.3 million last year, according to the telecom regulator ANCOM. When choosing their TV service provider, over half of Romanians want to have access to the TV channels on multiple screens and three in four want to control the TV with only one remote.

The Television Consumption Index in Romania is a survey made by Mercury Research Romania for satellite TV provider Astra Romania. Over 400 people were interviewed for this survey, which has a margin of error of 5%.

