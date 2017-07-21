OMV Petrom sells wind park in Romania for EUR 23 mln

OMV Petrom, the largest oil & gas producer in Romania, has sold its Dorobantu wind park, in the Constanta county in South-Eastern Romania, to Dutch company Transeastern Power B.V for EUR 23 million.

OMV Petrom ran the wind park under the OMV Petrom Wind Power company. The deal will be completed when it receives the approval of the Romanian Competition Council, most likely by the end of this year.

“OMV Petrom’s strategy, as an integrated oil and gas group, is to focus on its core business. (..) Wind energy production doesn’t fit into the company’s strategic direction,” according to Petrom.

OMV Petrom announced its intention to sell the Dorobantu wind farm in early 2016. The park is located in Southern-Eastern Romania and includes 15 Vestas V-90 turbines with a capacity of 3 MW each.

Romania’s total wind energy capacity is currently estimated at 3,000 MW.

OMV Petrom invests EUR 60 million in new polyfuel unit at Romanian refinery

[email protected]