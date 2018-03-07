OMV Petrom found guilty for child’s death near gas well

The Ploiesti Court found OMV Petrom, the biggest oil and gas company in Romania, guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the case of a child who died near one of the company’s gas wells.

The court decided that the company should pay a criminal fine of about EUR 82,000 and moral damages worth EUR 135,000 to the victim’s family. Moreover, the gas well where the accident took place will be suspended for a period of six months since the decision becomes final.

The decision is not final and the company will file an appeal against it.

The incident occurred in 2014 near one of the company’s wells located in Aricestii Rahtivani in Prahova county, where the victim was found dead. The child died due to gas poisoning after playing near the well, which was not fenced.

