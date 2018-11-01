HQ of Romania’s National Archives to undergo EUR 5 million revamping

The headquarters of the National Archives of Romania will be restored in a EUR 5 million project.

The state will provide EUR 1 million for the project, and the remaining EUR 4 million will be covered by non-refundable EU funds. The project, which entails the structural and architectural rehabilitation of the building, is set to end in April 2022.

A Museum of the State Archives will be established afterwards, Agerpres reported.

The main building of National Archives is located at 49 Regina Elisabeta Blvd., across the street from the Cismigiu Park. It was never refurbished, despite suffering damage in five earthquakes.

The Archives host documents such as the Laws of the Union, various documents signed by rulers of Romania, and old constitutions. Among the documents stored at the National Archives are King Michael’s grade book and a diary of King Carol I.

(Photo: Biruitorul/Wikipedia)

