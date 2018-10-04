One in five Romanians live with parents, grandparents, double the European average

About 22% of the Romanians who participated in a study conducted by ING Bank said they currently live in the same dwelling with their extended family, namely parents and/or grandparents.

The share is the highest of 13 European countries where ING carried out this survey and almost double the European average of 13%.

About 26% of the Romanians interviewed for this study said they haven’t moved out of their childhood home, a higher share being recorded only in Turkey, while 20% said they moved out after turning 26.

However, 27% of the Romanian respondents expect to buy their first property before the age of 30, the highest share in Europe and three times over the European average. Meanwhile, only 18% of Romanians don’t ever expect to be able to buy a house, compared to a European average of 35%.

About 1,000 respondents were surveyed in each country for this report.

