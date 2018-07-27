Greek dairy producer invests EUR 20 mln in new production line in Romania

Olympus, one of the biggest dairy producers in Romania, has invested EUR 20 million in a new production line at its factory in Halchiu, near Brasov.

The new production line will allow the company to expand its local product portfolio with a new yogurt brand, Stragghisto, based on a traditional Greek yogurt recipe. The new yogurt has the lowest lactose and highest protein contents of all similar products on the market due to the advanced production technology, according to the company.

Greek group Olympus entered the local market in 1999, when it opened its factory near Brasov, which spans on an area of 35,000 sqm. The group has invested EUR 130 million in the factory in Romania since 1999.

(Photo: Olympus)

[email protected]