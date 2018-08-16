27.5 °C
Bucharest
Aug 16, 13:30

Oldest refinery in Romania, on sale on classifieds site

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The first and oldest refinery in Romania, Steaua Romana Campina, has been put up for sale on OLX, the biggest classifieds website in Romania, where people generally sell apartments, cars and other small items.

The add was placed by a real estate consultant and the starting price is EUR 10.3 million, local Wall-street.ro reported.

The refinery, located in Campina, some 100 kilometers north of Bucharest, occupies almost 50 hectares. It was founded in 1895 and was closed in 2010. In 2014, the company operating the refinery went bankrupt.

The sale of the refinery will be carried out through direct negotiations. The transaction will include the refinery’s production lines as well as the land.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now