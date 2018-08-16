Oldest refinery in Romania, on sale on classifieds site

The first and oldest refinery in Romania, Steaua Romana Campina, has been put up for sale on OLX, the biggest classifieds website in Romania, where people generally sell apartments, cars and other small items.

The add was placed by a real estate consultant and the starting price is EUR 10.3 million, local Wall-street.ro reported.

The refinery, located in Campina, some 100 kilometers north of Bucharest, occupies almost 50 hectares. It was founded in 1895 and was closed in 2010. In 2014, the company operating the refinery went bankrupt.

The sale of the refinery will be carried out through direct negotiations. The transaction will include the refinery’s production lines as well as the land.

[email protected]